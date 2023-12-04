 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lesley Jones is now looking after travel for OK! Magazine

OK!
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Lesley Jones, a freelance writer and editor at Reach Plc is now overseeing travel content for OK! magazine.

Lesley is particularly interested in glamorous European and long-haul destinations, stylish UK properties and family-friendly breaks. She also writes features and celebrity interviews for OK!, new! magazine, S Magazine (Sunday Express), Love Sunday and Notebook. Lesley can be found on LinkedIn.

