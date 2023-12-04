Lesley Jones is now looking after travel for OK! Magazine
Lesley Jones, a freelance writer and editor at Reach Plc is now overseeing travel content for OK! magazine.
Lesley is particularly interested in glamorous European and long-haul destinations, stylish UK properties and family-friendly breaks. She also writes features and celebrity interviews for OK!, new! magazine, S Magazine (Sunday Express), Love Sunday and Notebook. Lesley can be found on LinkedIn.
Recent news related to Love Sunday, new! magazine, Notebook, OK! magazine, OK! Online or S Magazine (Sunday Express)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lesley Jones
-
Love Sunday
13 contacts
-
new! magazine
23 contacts
-
Notebook
20 contacts
-
OK! magazine
42 contacts
-
OK! Online
31 contacts
-
S Magazine (Sunday Express)
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story