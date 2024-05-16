Rachel Young promoted to multimedia editor at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Rachel Young as multimedia editor.
Rachel will be working across all the publisher’s magazines, including OK! Magazine, new!, Notebook, S, and Saturday, managing the pictures, shoots and video teams. Rachel was previously acting picture director at Reach plc and can be found on LinkedIn.
