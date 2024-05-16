 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rachel Young promoted to multimedia editor at Reach plc

Reach plc
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Reach plc has appointed Rachel Young as multimedia editor.

Rachel will be working across all the publisher’s magazines, including OK! Magazine, new!, Notebook, S, and Saturday, managing the pictures, shoots and video teams. Rachel was previously acting picture director at Reach plc and can be found on LinkedIn.

