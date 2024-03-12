 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

The Reach plc shopping team updates

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
Zoe Cripps, previously deputy style director, has been promoted to head of beauty, fashion and shopping for Reach plc titles, working across digital and print for OK.co.uk, OK! Magazine, Notebook Magazine, S Magazine and New Magazine.

Zoe will oversee the day-to-day output of the fashion, beauty and shopping team, and is interested in hearing about all relevant launch information and pitches from brands.

The Reach plc shopping team now reads as follows:

Michelle Darlow, Commercial Content Director

Zoe Cripps, Head of Beauty, Fashion & Shopping

Lauren Goodwin-Grafton, Fashion Editor,

Faith Richardson, Senior Shopping Writer,

Grace Salmon, Shopping Assistant

Brittany Davy, Shopping Assistant

A Beauty & Wellness Editor position will be announced shortly.

Please reach out to individual team members for address updates as there have been recent changes to postcodes. No samples should be sent to the previous Canary Wharf or Lower Thames Street office addresses.

