The Reach plc shopping team updates
Zoe Cripps, previously deputy style director, has been promoted to head of beauty, fashion and shopping for Reach plc titles, working across digital and print for OK.co.uk, OK! Magazine, Notebook Magazine, S Magazine and New Magazine.
Zoe will oversee the day-to-day output of the fashion, beauty and shopping team, and is interested in hearing about all relevant launch information and pitches from brands.
The Reach plc shopping team now reads as follows:
Michelle Darlow, Commercial Content Director
Zoe Cripps, Head of Beauty, Fashion & Shopping
Lauren Goodwin-Grafton, Fashion Editor,
Faith Richardson, Senior Shopping Writer,
Grace Salmon, Shopping Assistant
Brittany Davy, Shopping Assistant
A Beauty & Wellness Editor position will be announced shortly.
Please reach out to individual team members for address updates as there have been recent changes to postcodes. No samples should be sent to the previous Canary Wharf or Lower Thames Street office addresses.
