Promotion for Amy Jones at Reach plc
Reach plc has promoted Amy Jones to senior features & lifestyle writer, working across OK! Magazine and the Daily Mirror. Amy, previously features & lifestyle writer at OK!, covers fashion, beauty, health, fitness, interiors, travel, celebrity and real life stories.
