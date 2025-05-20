 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Amy Jones at Reach plc

Reach plc
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has promoted Amy Jones to senior features & lifestyle writer, working across OK! Magazine and the Daily Mirror. Amy, previously features & lifestyle writer at OK!, covers fashion, beauty, health, fitness, interiors, travel, celebrity and real life stories.

Amy Jones Daily Mirror OK! Magazine Reach plc

