 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Ruby Flanagan joins Which?

Which?
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Which? has appointed Ruby Flanagan as Senior Content Producer. Ruby will be covering working as part of the money team, covering money saving tips, tax, pensions, benefits, and banking.

Ruby joins from her money reporter role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as a personal finance reporter for the Express.

Daily Mirror Express.co.uk Ruby Flanagan Which?

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ruby Flanagan
  • Daily Mirror
    149 contacts
  • Express.co.uk
    181 contacts
  • Which?
    28 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login