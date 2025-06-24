Ruby Flanagan joins Which?
Which? has appointed Ruby Flanagan as Senior Content Producer. Ruby will be covering working as part of the money team, covering money saving tips, tax, pensions, benefits, and banking.
Ruby joins from her money reporter role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as a personal finance reporter for the Express.
