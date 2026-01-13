 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Christopher Harper joins LeicestershireLive as local democracy reporter

Leicestershire live
By Amy Wilson
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Christopher Harper as local democracy reporter for LeicestershireLive. Christopher was previously technology commerce writer for the Daily Express and Daily Mirror.

Christopher Harper LeicestershireLive

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Christopher Harper
  • Daily Express
    124 contacts
  • Daily Mirror
    135 contacts
  • LeicestershireLive
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login