News / National and Regional Press

Lauren Morris joins The Independent as Culture News Editor

By Sarah Acheampong
2 days ago
The Independent has appointed Lauren Morris as culture news editor. She previously served as live TV editor at the Daily Mirror and will be covering pop culture and celebrity news.

