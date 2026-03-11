 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Silvia Pellegrino joins The Times

The Times
By Sarah Acheampong
5 hours ago
The Times and The Sunday Times have selected Silvia Pellegrino as SEO editor. She previously held the same title at The Independent.

