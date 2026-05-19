Max Kendix to take on Washington correspondent role at The Times
The Times has appointed Max Kendix as Washington correspondent.
Max is currently political correspondent at The Times and will make the move to the US in mid-June. He can be found on X @MaxKendix.
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