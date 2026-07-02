News UK hires Sophia-Ines Klein as junior creative lead
News UK has appointed Sophia-Ines Klein as junior creative lead, working across The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun.
Sophia-Ines will work on editorial ideas and storytelling for commercial partnerships across the titles, creating cross platform content to connect brands with audiences.
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Sophia-Ines Klein
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The Sun
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The Sunday Times
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The Times
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