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News / National and Regional Press

News UK hires Sophia-Ines Klein as junior creative lead

News UK
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Sophia-Ines Klein as junior creative lead, working across The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun.

Sophia-Ines will work on editorial ideas and storytelling for commercial partnerships across the titles, creating cross platform content to connect brands with audiences.

News UK Sophia-Ines Klein The Sun The Sunday Times The Times

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