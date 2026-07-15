Jordan Platt joins The Sun
The Sun has appointed Jordan Platt as social and engagement editor. Jordan will be a part of the team that look after social, social video and newsletters for the National press title.
Jordan previously held the role of social editor for The London Standard.
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