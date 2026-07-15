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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Jordan Platt joins The Sun

The Sun
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun has appointed Jordan Platt as social and engagement editor. Jordan will be a part of the team that look after social, social video and newsletters for the National press title.

Jordan previously held the role of social editor for The London Standard.

Jordan Platt The London Standard The Sun

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