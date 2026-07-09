Lucy Wilson joins The Northern Echo
The Northern Echo has appointed Lucy Wilson as live editor. She will be covering live news, breaking news and trending stories.
Lucy, formerly known under the byline Lucy Marshall, was previously a features writer for Fabulous at The Sun. She has also served as a digital journalist at the Daily Mirror/Mirror US and worked as a local journalist for other Reach plc titles including Yorkshire Live and Hull Live.
Recent news related to Mirror US, Daily Mirror, Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday), Hull Live, The Northern Echo, The Sun or Yorkshire Live
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Lucy Wilson
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Mirror US
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Daily Mirror
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Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday)
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Hull Live
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The Northern Echo
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The Sun
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Yorkshire Live
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