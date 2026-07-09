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News / National and Regional Press

Lucy Wilson joins The Northern Echo

The-Northern-Echo
By Amy Wilson
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

The Northern Echo has appointed Lucy Wilson as live editor. She will be covering live news, breaking news and trending stories.

Lucy, formerly known under the byline Lucy Marshall, was previously a features writer for Fabulous at The Sun. She has also served as a digital journalist at the Daily Mirror/Mirror US and worked as a local journalist for other Reach plc titles including Yorkshire Live and Hull Live.

Lucy Wilson The Northern Echo

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