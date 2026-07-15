Georgia Bell joins LBC from The Sun
LBC has appointed Georgia Bell as digital journalist. Georgia covers a broad range of UK and international news, including breaking news, politics and major world events.
Her role involves writing live blogs, breaking news stories, exclusives and interviews, while working closely with teams across the newsroom to deliver timely, accurate coverage for LBC’s digital audience.
Georgia joins from her previous role as a reporter for The Sun.
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