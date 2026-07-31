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News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Rosie Davenport at The Times

The Times
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Rosie Davenport has been promoted to deputy editor of LUXX shopping at The Times.

She was previously luxury e-commerce writer at The Times and can be found on Instagram @rosie.davenport.

Rosie Davenport The Times The Times Luxx

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