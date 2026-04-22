Paul Morgan-Bentley starts as Head of Forensic Journalism at Channel 4 News
Channel 4 News has welcomed Paul Morgan-Bentley as head of forensic journalism, based in the national newsroom in London. Paul oversees the team’s investigative journalism, leading broadcast and digital journalists to deliver original content across the newsroom’s multi-platform output.
Paul previously served as head of investigations at The Times for eight years.
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