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News / National and Regional Press

The Times and The Sunday Times appoint new deputy sports news editor

The Times and The Sunday Times
By Andrew Strutt
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ollie Cooper has been appointed deputy sports news editor across The Times and The Sunday Times.

He will help to oversee sports news coverage across both titles and was previously news editor at Sky News. Ollie can be found on Twitter @OCJourno.

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