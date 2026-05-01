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News / National and Regional Press

Gabriel Pogrund selected as editor of insight at The Sunday Times as investigations team expands

The Sunday Times
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Times has appointed Gabriel Pogrund as editor of insight.

Gabriel, previously Whitehall editor, will lead an expanded investigations team with their work appearing in written, audio and video form. He is joined by two investigative correspondents, Emanuele Midolo and Venetia Menzies. A deputy editor will be appointed in due course.

Emanuele Midolo Gabriel Pogrund The Sunday Times Venetia Menzies

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