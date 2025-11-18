Rebecca Myers back at The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has appointed Rebecca Myers as foreign editor. Rebecca was previously assistant news editor at the paper before leaving in 2024 to join The Observer where she spent 18 months as deputy news editor.
