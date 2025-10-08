Daniel Woolfson joins The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has named Daniel Woolfson as a senior business correspondent. His remit will include covering the leisure, hospitality, drinks and gambling industries, as well as professional services firms such as auditors, accountants, dealmakers and consultancies. He previously worked for The Daily Telegraph where he covered consumer and leisure industries.
He can be found on X at https://x.com/WoolfsonExists or on LinkedIn.
