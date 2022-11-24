Daniel Woolfson joins the Telegraph business team
Telegraph Media Group has hired Daniel Woolfson as senior business reporter.
Daniel will be covering the consumer & leisure beat and was previously food & drinks editor at The Grocer. He can be found tweeting @WoolfsonExists.
