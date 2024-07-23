Jack de Menezes takes on new role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has promoted Jack de Menezes to sports editor (news and live).
Jack will be responsible for news and live output, breaking stories, special investigations and live reactive commissioning. Jack was previously senior sports news editor at the Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @JackdeMenezes.
