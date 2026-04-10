Lora Jones named as consumer affairs correspondent at The Telegraph
Lora Jones has been selected as the consumer affairs correspondent at The Telegraph. She moves from ITV News where she previously served as a reporter.
Recent news related to ITV NEWS or The Daily Telegraph
Recent news related to Lora Jones
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Lora Jones
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ITV NEWS
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