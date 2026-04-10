 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lora Jones named as consumer affairs correspondent at The Telegraph

The Telegraph
By Sarah Acheampong
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Lora Jones has been selected as the consumer affairs correspondent at The Telegraph. She moves from ITV News where she previously served as a reporter.
ITV NEWS Lora Jones The Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lora Jones
  • ITV NEWS
    153 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    485 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login