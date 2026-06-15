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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Simon Calder joins The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has welcomed Simon Calder as a travel correspondent to host a weekly podcast titled The Travel Expert. Launched this month, the show features a combination of consumer travel advice, inspirational travel destinations, expert interviews and a discussion of world travel news. Celebrating travel journalism, the show is distributed across all podcast platforms, YouTube and social media.

Simon Calder The Telegraph

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