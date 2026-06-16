Evgenia Siokos heads to the US for new role with the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Evgenia Siokos as US publisher.
Evgenia is now based in Washington DC and works across all US content. She was previously acting senior travel publisher at the Telegraph.
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