Promotion for Lebby Eyres at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Lebby Eyres as deputy head of lifestyle/head of health.
Lebby will oversee the running of the health desk and will also support the head of lifestyle. She was previously senior commissioning editor at the title.
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