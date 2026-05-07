 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Lebby Eyres at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has appointed Lebby Eyres as deputy head of lifestyle/head of health.

Lebby will oversee the running of the health desk and will also support the head of lifestyle. She was previously senior commissioning editor at the title.

Lebby Eyres The Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lebby Eyres
  • The Daily Telegraph
    496 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login