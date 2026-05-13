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News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Tobin promoted to fashion and beauty editor at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has promoted Sophie Tobin to fashion and beauty editor.

Sophie covers fashion and beauty news including women’s style, shopping, seasonal events, fashion week coverage, the weekly Telegraph Fashion newsletter and beauty tips. She was previously acting style editor at the Telegraph and can be found on Instagram @sophie_tobin.

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