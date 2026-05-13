Sophie Tobin promoted to fashion and beauty editor at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has promoted Sophie Tobin to fashion and beauty editor.
Sophie covers fashion and beauty news including women’s style, shopping, seasonal events, fashion week coverage, the weekly Telegraph Fashion newsletter and beauty tips. She was previously acting style editor at the Telegraph and can be found on Instagram @sophie_tobin.
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Sophie Tobin
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