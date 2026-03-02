 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Penny Walker joins HELLO! from The Telegraph

HELLO!
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

HELLO! has appointed Penny Walker as the head of travel, where she will reshape the travel offering across all platforms. She looks forward to producing engaging, reader-driven content.

Penny formerly worked on the Travel desk at The Telegraph as the travel features & guides editor.

HELLO! Penny Walker The Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Penny Walker
  • HELLO!
    32 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    488 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login