Penny Walker joins HELLO! from The Telegraph
HELLO! has appointed Penny Walker as the head of travel, where she will reshape the travel offering across all platforms. She looks forward to producing engaging, reader-driven content.
Penny formerly worked on the Travel desk at The Telegraph as the travel features & guides editor.
