Abby Allen joins Stylist from HELLO!
Stylist has appointed Abby Allen as a writer. Abby will be overseeing the entertainment vertical of the website, covering TV, film and streaming releases as well as building The Watch List newsletter. She will also cover features, women’s sport, careers, fashion, beauty and motherhood.
Abby was previously TV writer at HELLO! magazine.
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