 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Abby Allen joins Stylist from HELLO!

Stylist
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Stylist has appointed Abby Allen as a writer. Abby will be overseeing the entertainment vertical of the website, covering TV, film and streaming releases as well as building The Watch List newsletter. She will also cover features, women’s sport, careers, fashion, beauty and motherhood.

Abby was previously TV writer at HELLO! magazine.

Abby Allen HELLO! Stylist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Abby Allen
  • HELLO!
    31 contacts
  • Stylist
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login