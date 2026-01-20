Promotion for Lisa Smosarski at Stylist
DC Thomson has promoted Lisa Smosarski to managing director of Stylist. Lisa originally launched Stylist as a founding editor and will now take full leadership responsibility previously held by Ella Dolphin.
Recent news related to Stylist
Recent news related to Lisa Smosarski
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lisa Smosarski
-
Stylist
31 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story