Promotion for Lisa Smosarski at Stylist

The Stylist Group has promoted Lisa Smosarski from editor-in-chief and board director to editorial director and board director. Lisa has worked as editor and editor-in-chief at Stylist for nearly 14 years, and hands editorial control to editor Alix Walker and digital content director Felicity Thistlethwaite.

Lisa will continue working with the editors whilst leading NPD for The Stylist Group. She will also be launching a new Stylist column and podcast, ‘How To Work’.