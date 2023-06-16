 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Promotion for Lisa Smosarski at Stylist

The Stylist Group
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Stylist Group has promoted Lisa Smosarski from editor-in-chief and board director to editorial director and board director. Lisa has worked as editor and editor-in-chief at Stylist for nearly 14 years, and hands editorial control to editor Alix Walker and digital content director Felicity Thistlethwaite.

Lisa will continue working with the editors whilst leading NPD for The Stylist Group. She will also be launching a new Stylist column and podcast, ‘How To Work’.

Lisa Smosarski Stylist The Stylist Group

