Katie O’Malley promoted to site director of ELLE UK

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
ELLE UK has appointed Katie O’Malley as site director. Katie was previously deputy digital editor at the brand and previously worked for The Independent and Stylist magazine. She joined ELLE UK in 2016 and can be found on Instagram.

