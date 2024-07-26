 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Freelance update: Amira Arasteh

Metro.co.uk
By Sarah Acheampong
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Amira Arasteh will now be covering lifestyle features for the Metro.co.uk on a freelance basis. Amira covers fashion, lifestyle and travel for a number of publications including The Independent and House of Coco.

She is particularly interested in hearing from PRs with lifestyle contributions and can be contacted at amira58@hotmail.co.uk.

Amira Arasteh House of Coco Metro.co.uk The Independent

