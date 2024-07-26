Freelance update: Amira Arasteh
Amira Arasteh will now be covering lifestyle features for the Metro.co.uk on a freelance basis. Amira covers fashion, lifestyle and travel for a number of publications including The Independent and House of Coco.
She is particularly interested in hearing from PRs with lifestyle contributions and can be contacted at amira58@hotmail.co.uk.
