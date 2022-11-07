Amira Arasteh joins IndyBest as Assistant Editor
ESI Media has appointed Amira Arasteh as assistant editor at IndyBest, where she is writing trending content, as well as shoppable features. Prior to this, she was a a digital content editor at the Telegraph.co.uk.
