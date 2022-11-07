 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Amira Arasteh joins IndyBest as Assistant Editor

The Independent
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
ESI Media has appointed Amira Arasteh as assistant editor at IndyBest, where she is writing trending content, as well as shoppable features. Prior to this, she was a a digital content editor at the Telegraph.co.uk.

