The Daily Mail recruits Ben Parker as deputy head of travel
Ben Parker has been appointed as deputy head of travel across the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.
He is keen to hear of all strong travel angles, but most interested in incredible places to stay, lesser-known destinations with great stories to be told, and amazing value for money. Ben was previously travel editor at The Independent and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.
