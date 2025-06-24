 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

The Daily Mail recruits Ben Parker as deputy head of travel

Daily Mail
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ben Parker has been appointed as deputy head of travel across the Daily MailMail on Sunday and MailOnline.

He is keen to hear of all strong travel angles, but most interested in incredible places to stay, lesser-known destinations with great stories to be told, and amazing value for money. Ben was previously travel editor at The Independent and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Ben Parker Daily Mail Telegraph

