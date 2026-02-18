Promotion for Lucy Smith at The Independent
The Independent has promoted Lucy Smith to senior shopping writer. She will be overseeing beauty commissions, while covering shopping, interiors and lifestyle features. Lucy was previously a beauty writer at the publication.
