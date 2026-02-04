Alicja Hagopian joins Sky News
Sky News has appointed Alicja Hagopian as a data journalist. She will be working on the Data and Forensics team covering politics, migration, global affairs and more. Alicja was previously The Independent‘s data correspondent, alongside various financial and climate publications.
