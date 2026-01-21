Role change for Phoebe Southworth at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Phoebe Southworth as multi-platform reporter. In this newly-created role, Phoebe will work as an on-screen journalist covering premium and breaking stories across all Sky’s platforms including television and digital. Phoebe was previously a news editor at Sky News.
