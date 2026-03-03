Alicia Fitzgerald joins ITV News West Country
ITV News West Country has appointed Alicia Fitzgerald as political correspondent. She would like to hear from West Country MPs, businesses, campaigners and those with a story to tell.
Alicia has previously worked in various political roles across Times Radio, TalkTV, Channel 4 and Sky News.
