 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Alicia Fitzgerald joins ITV News West Country

ITV West Country
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News West Country has appointed Alicia Fitzgerald as political correspondent. She would like to hear from West Country MPs, businesses, campaigners and those with a story to tell.

Alicia has previously worked in various political roles across Times Radio, TalkTV, Channel 4 and Sky News.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alicia Fitzgerald
  • Channel 4 Television
    14 contacts
  • ITV News West Country
    24 contacts
  • Sky News
    246 contacts
  • TalkTV
    25 contacts
  • Times Radio
    56 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login