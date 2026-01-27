Marc Perkins to join Channel 4 from BBC
Channel 4 has appointed Marc Perkins as senior commissioning editor, news and current affairs, starting 4 March. Marc will help shape the editorial and operational direction of News and Current Affairs output, with a particular focus on commissioning foreign investigations and long form films. He joins from the BBC where he has over 25 years experience working in various roles, most recently as editor, investigations for BBC World Service.
