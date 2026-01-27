 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Marc Perkins to join Channel 4 from BBC

Channel 4
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
Channel 4 has appointed Marc Perkins as senior commissioning editor, news and current affairs, starting 4 March. Marc will help shape the editorial and operational direction of News and Current Affairs output, with a particular focus on commissioning foreign investigations and long form films. He joins from the BBC where he has over 25 years experience working in various roles, most recently as editor, investigations for BBC World Service.

