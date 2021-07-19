BBC News appointments

BBC News has made a number of senior appointments:

Nick Rotherham has been appointed as senior news editor, commissioning. He is currently commissioner for the broadcaster.

Amy Fox will be executive digital editor. She is currently head of digital projects and delivery.

Marc Perkins will soon start as head of journalism, investigations. He is currently investigations editor for BBC Africa.

Richard Moynihan will join BBC News as senior news editor, formats. He is currently head of digital journalism (visual & interactive) at The Daily Telegraph.