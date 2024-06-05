George King joins BBC News
BBC has appointed George King as a reporter for BBC News East and BBC Radio Suffolk.
George was previously a journalist and audience and content editor at Newsquest, and tweets @Georgehenryking.
Recent news related to BBC News or BBC Radio Suffolk
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
George King
-
BBC News
427 contacts
-
BBC Radio Suffolk
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story