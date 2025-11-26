Archie Mitchell Joins BBC News As A Senior Journalist
BBC News has hired Archie Mitchell as a senior journalist. He will be covering everything business, as well as economics, money, work and sometimes tech stories. He is interested in receiving tips and story ideas.
Archie was previously a political correspondent at The Independent.
