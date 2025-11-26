 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Archie Mitchell Joins BBC News As A Senior Journalist

By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
BBC News has hired Archie Mitchell as a senior journalist. He will be covering everything business, as well as economics, money, work and sometimes tech stories. He is interested in receiving tips and story ideas.

Archie was previously a political correspondent at The Independent.

