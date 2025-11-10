Tim Davie and Deborah Turness to leave BBC
BBC director-general Tim Davie has announced his decision to leave the organisation. Tim has served as director-general for the last five years, working for the corporation for 20 years in total as director of marketing, communications and audiences, director of audio and music, acting director-general and chief executive of BBC Studios.
CEO of BBC News, Deborah Turness has also resigned, having worked in the role for three years.
