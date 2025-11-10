 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Tim Davie and Deborah Turness to leave BBC

BBC
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC director-general Tim Davie has announced his decision to leave the organisation. Tim has served as director-general for the last five years, working for the corporation for 20 years in total as director of marketing, communications and audiences, director of audio and music, acting director-general and chief executive of BBC Studios.

CEO of BBC News, Deborah Turness has also resigned, having worked in the role for three years.

BBC BBC News Deborah Turness Tim Davie

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Deborah Turness
  • BBC News
    453 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login