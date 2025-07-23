Promotion for David Mercer at Sky News
Sky News has promoted David Mercer from chief sub-editor to assistant editor. David rejoined Sky News in March 2025 from BBC News where he worked as a senior journalist.
Recent news related to BBC News or Sky News
Recent news related to David Mercer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
David Mercer
-
BBC News
446 contacts
-
Sky News
240 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story