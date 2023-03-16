David Mercer starts as chief sub-editor at Sky News
Sky News has appointed David Mercer as chief sub-editor with the online team. He will be handling breaking news and publishing content for the website and app. David was previously home affairs reporter at Sky News and can be found tweeting @DavidMercerSky.
Recent news related to Sky News
Recent news related to David Mercer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
David Mercer
-
Sky News
242 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story