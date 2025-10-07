 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sky News relaunches morning programme

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
Sky News has announced the relaunch of its flagship morning programme. Mornings with Ridge and Frost will be fronted by Sophy Ridge and Wilfred Frost from 7am – 10am, starting on 3 November. Sophy and Wilfred will deliver the day’s essential news stories and drive the conversation with agenda-setting interviews. They will be joined by Sky’s leading correspondents and editors and their latest reporting, analysis and debate.

Alongside the live show, Sky News is launching daily podcast, Cheat Sheet with Ridge and Frost, available weekdays at 6am. The podcast will provide a ten-minute news rundown of the essential headlines and insight. A morning newsletter is also in development.

Sky News Sophy Ridge Wilfred Frost

