Sky News relaunches morning programme

Sky News has announced the relaunch of its flagship morning programme. Mornings with Ridge and Frost will be fronted by Sophy Ridge and Wilfred Frost from 7am – 10am, starting on 3 November. Sophy and Wilfred will deliver the day’s essential news stories and drive the conversation with agenda-setting interviews. They will be joined by Sky’s leading correspondents and editors and their latest reporting, analysis and debate.

Alongside the live show, Sky News is launching daily podcast, Cheat Sheet with Ridge and Frost, available weekdays at 6am. The podcast will provide a ten-minute news rundown of the essential headlines and insight. A morning newsletter is also in development.