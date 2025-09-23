 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Megan Harwood-Baynes moves to The Times from Sky News

By Amy Wilson
43 mins ago
The Times has appointed Megan Harwood-Baynes as senior money reporter, starting in October. Megan was previously social affairs & health reporter at Sky News where she has worked for four years.

