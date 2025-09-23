Megan Harwood-Baynes moves to The Times from Sky News
The Times has appointed Megan Harwood-Baynes as senior money reporter, starting in October. Megan was previously social affairs & health reporter at Sky News where she has worked for four years.
Recent news related to Sky News or The Times
Recent news related to Megan Harwood-Baynes
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Megan Harwood-Baynes
-
Sky News
235 contacts
-
The Times
398 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story