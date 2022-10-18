Megan Baynes to start as Cost of Living Reporter at Sky News
Sky has appointed Megan Baynes as a cost of living reporter at Sky News, covering the effects of the current crisis. Prior to this, Megan was a news reporter at the outlet.
