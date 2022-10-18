 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Megan Baynes to start as Cost of Living Reporter at Sky News

Sky News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Sky has appointed Megan Baynes as a cost of living reporter at Sky News, covering the effects of the current crisis. Prior to this, Megan was a news reporter at the outlet.

Megan Baynes Sky Sky News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Megan Baynes
  • Sky News
    234 contacts
  • Sky News (Online)
    173 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login