News / National and Regional Press

Matt Barbet to join Sky News as a presenter

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Matt Barbet as a presenter. Matt has previously anchored news programmes across ITV, the BBC and Channel 5, covering some of the biggest stories and interviewing world leaders, royalty and sports and entertainment icons.

Matt will start at Sky News this weekend covering the Breakfast show and will also present across the week, standing in on ‘The News Hour’ from 5pm, ‘The UK Tonight’ from 8pm weekdays and ‘Sky News Today’, among other shows. He will present a weekly Sunday show from 10am – 2pm with the day’s big stories and interviews.

Matt Barbet Sky News

