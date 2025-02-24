Katy Balls set to join The Times and The Sunday Times from The Spectator
The Times and The Sunday Times has announced Katy Balls will be joining as Washington editor and columnist. Katy is currently the political editor of The Spectator where she has spent the last 10 years and will join News UK in April.
Alongside her print journalism Katy is also a regular contributor on TV and radio making regular appearances on Newsnight and Sky News.
