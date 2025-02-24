 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katy Balls set to join The Times and The Sunday Times from The Spectator

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
2 days ago
The Times and The Sunday Times has announced Katy Balls will be joining as Washington editor and columnist. Katy is currently the political editor of The Spectator where she has spent the last 10 years and will join News UK in April.

Alongside her print journalism Katy is also a regular contributor on TV and radio making regular appearances on Newsnight and Sky News.

